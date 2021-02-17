Earnings results for Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06.

Inari Medical last issued its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. Inari Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Inari Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inari Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.93%. The high price target for NARI is $112.00 and the low price target for NARI is $56.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Inari Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.67, Inari Medical has a forecasted downside of 24.9% from its current price of $116.78. Inari Medical has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Inari Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

In the past three months, Inari Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $141,039,255.00 in company stock. Only 17.77% of the stock of Inari Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI



Earnings for Inari Medical are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.15 to ($0.02) per share.

