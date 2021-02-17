Earnings results for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Analyst Opinion on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.79%. The high price target for ILPT is $29.00 and the low price target for ILPT is $20.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.81%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 75.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.21% next year. This indicates that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

In the past three months, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.34% of the stock of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is held by insiders. 87.78% of the stock of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT



Earnings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust are expected to grow by 1.08% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $1.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 27.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 27.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a PEG Ratio of 3.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

