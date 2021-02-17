Earnings results for Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Analyst Opinion on Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Integra LifeSciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.73, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.76%. The high price target for IART is $80.00 and the low price target for IART is $46.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Integra LifeSciences has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.73, Integra LifeSciences has a forecasted downside of 9.8% from its current price of $69.51. Integra LifeSciences has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences does not currently pay a dividend. Integra LifeSciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

In the past three months, Integra LifeSciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Integra LifeSciences is held by insiders. 85.71% of the stock of Integra LifeSciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART



Earnings for Integra LifeSciences are expected to grow by 22.88% in the coming year, from $2.36 to $2.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Integra LifeSciences is 103.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Integra LifeSciences is 103.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.46. Integra LifeSciences has a PEG Ratio of 1.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Integra LifeSciences has a P/B Ratio of 4.21. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

