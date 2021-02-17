Earnings results for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Analyst Opinion on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.12%. The high price target for IRWD is $14.00 and the low price target for IRWD is $9.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

In the past three months, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $70,488.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD



Earnings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 69.12% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $1.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is 14.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is 14.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.04.

