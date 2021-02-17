Earnings results for JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Analyst Opinion on JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JMP Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.21%. The high price target for JMP is $3.50 and the low price target for JMP is $3.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

JMP Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.50, JMP Group has a forecasted downside of 25.2% from its current price of $4.68. JMP Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group does not currently pay a dividend. JMP Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

In the past three months, JMP Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $129,174.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 58.67% of the stock of JMP Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.58% of the stock of JMP Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP



Earnings for JMP Group are expected to grow by 14.29% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $0.40 per share. The P/E ratio of JMP Group is -4.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of JMP Group is -4.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. JMP Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.00. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. JMP Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

