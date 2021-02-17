Earnings results for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.63.

Analyst Opinion on Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kala Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 141.68%. The high price target for KALA is $47.00 and the low price target for KALA is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kala Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Kala Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

In the past three months, Kala Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.15% of the stock of Kala Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 67.63% of the stock of Kala Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA



Earnings for Kala Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.93) to ($1.80) per share. The P/E ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals is -4.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals is -4.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 10.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

