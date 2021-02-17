Earnings results for Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Analyst Opinion on Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kelly Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.69%. The high price target for KELYA is $28.00 and the low price target for KELYA is $24.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kelly Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, Kelly Services has a forecasted upside of 23.7% from its current price of $21.02. Kelly Services has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services does not currently pay a dividend. Kelly Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

In the past three months, Kelly Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.00% of the stock of Kelly Services is held by insiders. 67.55% of the stock of Kelly Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA



Earnings for Kelly Services are expected to grow by 22.14% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $1.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Kelly Services is -10.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kelly Services is -10.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kelly Services has a PEG Ratio of 1.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kelly Services has a P/B Ratio of 0.65. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

