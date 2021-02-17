Earnings results for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06.

Keysight Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies has generated $4.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.6. Keysight Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 18th, 2021. Keysight Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Keysight Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $144.10, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.61%. The high price target for KEYS is $175.00 and the low price target for KEYS is $112.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Keysight Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

In the past three months, Keysight Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $20,281,968.00 in company stock. Only 0.42% of the stock of Keysight Technologies is held by insiders. 84.88% of the stock of Keysight Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS



Earnings for Keysight Technologies are expected to grow by 9.48% in the coming year, from $5.17 to $5.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Keysight Technologies is 45.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of Keysight Technologies is 45.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 76.93. Keysight Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 2.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Keysight Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 8.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

