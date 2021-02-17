Earnings results for Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

Analyst Opinion on Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kinsale Capital Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $198.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.84%. The high price target for KNSL is $245.00 and the low price target for KNSL is $125.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group has a dividend yield of 0.18%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kinsale Capital Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kinsale Capital Group is 14.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kinsale Capital Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.42% next year. This indicates that Kinsale Capital Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL)

In the past three months, Kinsale Capital Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,572,543.00 in company stock. Only 7.30% of the stock of Kinsale Capital Group is held by insiders. 82.80% of the stock of Kinsale Capital Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL



Earnings for Kinsale Capital Group are expected to grow by 36.92% in the coming year, from $2.79 to $3.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Kinsale Capital Group is 64.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.01. The P/E ratio of Kinsale Capital Group is 64.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.34. Kinsale Capital Group has a P/B Ratio of 10.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

