Earnings results for Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.8.

Kronos Bio last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.62. Kronos Bio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Kronos Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kronos Bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.39%. The high price target for KRON is $50.00 and the low price target for KRON is $36.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kronos Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.67, Kronos Bio has a forecasted upside of 46.4% from its current price of $29.83. Kronos Bio has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Kronos Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

In the past three months, Kronos Bio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON



Earnings for Kronos Bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.40) to ($2.35) per share.

