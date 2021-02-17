Earnings results for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kymera Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.15%. The high price target for KYMR is $74.00 and the low price target for KYMR is $35.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kymera Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.33, Kymera Therapeutics has a forecasted downside of 17.1% from its current price of $60.75. Kymera Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Kymera Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

In the past three months, Kymera Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 37.83% of the stock of Kymera Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR



Earnings for Kymera Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.38) to ($0.98) per share.

