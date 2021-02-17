Earnings results for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Analyst Opinion on Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lexington Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.57%. The high price target for LXP is $12.50 and the low price target for LXP is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lexington Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.25, Lexington Realty Trust has a forecasted upside of 11.6% from its current price of $10.98. Lexington Realty Trust has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 3.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lexington Realty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lexington Realty Trust is 53.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lexington Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.11% next year. This indicates that Lexington Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

In the past three months, Lexington Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Lexington Realty Trust is held by insiders. 90.37% of the stock of Lexington Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP



Earnings for Lexington Realty Trust are expected to decrease by -1.33% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $0.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Lexington Realty Trust is 18.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Lexington Realty Trust is 18.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.33. Lexington Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

