Earnings results for Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Livent in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 36.56%. The high price target for LTHM is $24.00 and the low price target for LTHM is $5.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent does not currently pay a dividend. Livent does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

In the past three months, Livent insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $110,251.00 in company stock. Only 0.98% of the stock of Livent is held by insiders. 99.98% of the stock of Livent is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Livent (NYSE:LTHM



Earnings for Livent are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Livent is -253.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Livent is -253.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Livent has a PEG Ratio of 5.25. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Livent has a P/B Ratio of 6.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

