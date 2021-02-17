Earnings results for LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Analyst Opinion on LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LKQ in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.22%. The high price target for LKQ is $48.00 and the low price target for LKQ is $32.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ does not currently pay a dividend. LKQ does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

In the past three months, LKQ insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,606,100.00 in company stock. Only 0.71% of the stock of LKQ is held by insiders. 90.91% of the stock of LKQ is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ



Earnings for LKQ are expected to grow by 12.35% in the coming year, from $2.43 to $2.73 per share. The P/E ratio of LKQ is 19.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of LKQ is 19.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 77.31. LKQ has a P/B Ratio of 2.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

