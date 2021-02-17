Earnings results for MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MagnaChip Semiconductor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.17%. The high price target for MX is $25.00 and the low price target for MX is $19.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MagnaChip Semiconductor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.67, MagnaChip Semiconductor has a forecasted upside of 11.2% from its current price of $19.49. MagnaChip Semiconductor has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

MagnaChip Semiconductor does not currently pay a dividend. MagnaChip Semiconductor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, MagnaChip Semiconductor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of MagnaChip Semiconductor is held by insiders. 97.18% of the stock of MagnaChip Semiconductor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for MagnaChip Semiconductor are expected to grow by 68.57% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $0.59 per share. The P/E ratio of MagnaChip Semiconductor is 3.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of MagnaChip Semiconductor is 3.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 77.76. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a PEG Ratio of 0.80. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

