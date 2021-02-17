Earnings results for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5699999999999998.

Analyst Opinion on Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marriott International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $118.68, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.99%. The high price target for MAR is $150.00 and the low price target for MAR is $86.00. There are currently 14 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Marriott International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.39, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 14 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $118.68, Marriott International has a forecasted downside of 9.0% from its current price of $130.40. Marriott International has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International does not currently pay a dividend. Marriott International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

In the past three months, Marriott International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,438,533.00 in company stock. Only 12.77% of the stock of Marriott International is held by insiders. 57.71% of the stock of Marriott International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR



Earnings for Marriott International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to $1.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Marriott International is 246.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of Marriott International is 246.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 48.62. Marriott International has a P/B Ratio of 60.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here