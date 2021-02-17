Earnings results for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Medallion Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.31%. The high price target for MFIN is $10.00 and the low price target for MFIN is $3.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Medallion Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.50, Medallion Financial has a forecasted upside of 0.3% from its current price of $6.48. Medallion Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Medallion Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

In the past three months, Medallion Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.10% of the stock of Medallion Financial is held by insiders. Only 24.25% of the stock of Medallion Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN



Earnings for Medallion Financial are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.44) to $1.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Medallion Financial is -4.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Medallion Financial is -4.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Medallion Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.48. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

