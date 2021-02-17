Earnings results for Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Analyst Opinion on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.23, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.53%. The high price target for MLCO is $30.00 and the low price target for MLCO is $14.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a dividend yield of 0.90%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Melco Resorts & Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Melco Resorts & Entertainment is 17.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Melco Resorts & Entertainment will have a dividend payout ratio of 1,600.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Melco Resorts & Entertainment may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

In the past three months, Melco Resorts & Entertainment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 41.69% of the stock of Melco Resorts & Entertainment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO



Earnings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.70) to $0.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Melco Resorts & Entertainment is -8.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Melco Resorts & Entertainment is -8.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a PEG Ratio of 135.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 2.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

