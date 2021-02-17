Earnings results for MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporporated is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.29.

Analyst Opinion on MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MSA Safety in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $138.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.60%. The high price target for MSA is $165.00 and the low price target for MSA is $113.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety has a dividend yield of 1.00%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MSA Safety has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of MSA Safety is 35.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MSA Safety will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.91% next year. This indicates that MSA Safety will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

In the past three months, MSA Safety insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,264,987.00 in company stock. Only 7.00% of the stock of MSA Safety is held by insiders. 77.21% of the stock of MSA Safety is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA



Earnings for MSA Safety are expected to grow by 12.71% in the coming year, from $4.25 to $4.79 per share. The P/E ratio of MSA Safety is 48.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of MSA Safety is 48.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 44.50. MSA Safety has a P/B Ratio of 9.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

