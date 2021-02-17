Earnings results for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-23.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-12.

Analyst Opinion on Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nabors Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.94, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 53.19%. The high price target for NBR is $125.00 and the low price target for NBR is $15.00. There are currently 8 sell ratings and 7 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Nabors Industries has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.47, and is based on no buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 8 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.94, Nabors Industries has a forecasted downside of 53.2% from its current price of $85.32. Nabors Industries has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Nabors Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

In the past three months, Nabors Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.91% of the stock of Nabors Industries is held by insiders. 63.54% of the stock of Nabors Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR



Earnings for Nabors Industries are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($79.09) to ($73.65) per share. The P/E ratio of Nabors Industries is -0.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Nabors Industries has a P/B Ratio of 0.30. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

