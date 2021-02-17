Earnings results for Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI)

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Analyst Opinion on Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI)

There is not enough analysis data for Navios Maritime Containers.

Dividend Strength: Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI)

Navios Maritime Containers does not currently pay a dividend. Navios Maritime Containers does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI)

In the past three months, Navios Maritime Containers insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $176,785.00 in company stock. Only 18.11% of the stock of Navios Maritime Containers is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI



The P/E ratio of Navios Maritime Containers is 52.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Navios Maritime Containers is 52.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 24.41. Navios Maritime Containers has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here