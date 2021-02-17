Earnings results for Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.44.

Navios Maritime last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.79. The business earned $126.16 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Navios Maritime has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

There is not enough analysis data for Navios Maritime.

Dividend Strength: Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime does not currently pay a dividend. Navios Maritime does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

In the past three months, Navios Maritime insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.43% of the stock of Navios Maritime is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM



The P/E ratio of Navios Maritime is -0.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Navios Maritime is -0.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Navios Maritime has a P/B Ratio of 0.61. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

