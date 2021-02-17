Earnings results for Neenah (NYSE:NP)

Neenah, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

Analyst Opinion on Neenah (NYSE:NP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Neenah in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.58%. The high price target for NP is $62.00 and the low price target for NP is $55.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Neenah has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.50, Neenah has a forecasted upside of 2.6% from its current price of $57.03. Neenah has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Neenah (NYSE:NP)

Neenah pays a meaningful dividend of 3.30%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Neenah has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Neenah is 54.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Neenah (NYSE:NP)

In the past three months, Neenah insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,610.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Neenah is held by insiders. 89.58% of the stock of Neenah is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Neenah (NYSE:NP



The P/E ratio of Neenah is -90.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Neenah is -90.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Neenah has a P/B Ratio of 2.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

