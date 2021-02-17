Earnings results for Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.95. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Analyst Opinion on Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Newmont in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.97, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.25%. The high price target for NEM is $97.00 and the low price target for NEM is $57.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Newmont has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.97, Newmont has a forecasted upside of 26.2% from its current price of $57.80. Newmont has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont pays a meaningful dividend of 2.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Newmont does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Newmont is 121.21%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Newmont will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.55% next year. This indicates that Newmont will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

In the past three months, Newmont insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,240,929.00 in company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of Newmont is held by insiders. 79.18% of the stock of Newmont is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Newmont (NYSE:NEM



Earnings for Newmont are expected to grow by 62.11% in the coming year, from $2.56 to $4.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Newmont is 18.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of Newmont is 18.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.35. Newmont has a P/B Ratio of 2.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

