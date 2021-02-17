Earnings results for nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Analyst Opinion on nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for nLIGHT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 34.71%. The high price target for LASR is $33.00 and the low price target for LASR is $22.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT does not currently pay a dividend. nLIGHT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

In the past three months, nLIGHT insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,300,609.00 in company stock. Only 5.50% of the stock of nLIGHT is held by insiders. 86.50% of the stock of nLIGHT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR



Earnings for nLIGHT are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.44) to ($0.18) per share. The P/E ratio of nLIGHT is -56.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of nLIGHT is -56.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. nLIGHT has a P/B Ratio of 7.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

