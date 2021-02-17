Earnings results for North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Analyst Opinion on North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for North American Construction Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 55.99%. The high price target for NOA is $18.00 and the low price target for NOA is $10.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

North American Construction Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.33, North American Construction Group has a forecasted upside of 56.0% from its current price of $9.83. North American Construction Group has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group has a dividend yield of 1.22%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. North American Construction Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of North American Construction Group is 10.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, North American Construction Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.16% next year. This indicates that North American Construction Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

In the past three months, North American Construction Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 46.14% of the stock of North American Construction Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA



Earnings for North American Construction Group are expected to grow by 25.64% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $1.47 per share. The P/E ratio of North American Construction Group is 8.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of North American Construction Group is 8.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.77. North American Construction Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here