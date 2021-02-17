Earnings results for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line last released its earnings results on November 9th, 2020. The reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line has generated $5.09 earnings per share over the last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.31, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.42%. The high price target for NCLH is $60.00 and the low price target for NCLH is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Norwegian Cruise Line has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.31, Norwegian Cruise Line has a forecasted downside of 11.4% from its current price of $25.19. Norwegian Cruise Line has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line does not currently pay a dividend. Norwegian Cruise Line does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

In the past three months, Norwegian Cruise Line insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,265,144.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Norwegian Cruise Line is held by insiders. 50.47% of the stock of Norwegian Cruise Line is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH



Earnings for Norwegian Cruise Line are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($9.09) to ($6.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Norwegian Cruise Line is -1.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Norwegian Cruise Line is -1.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Norwegian Cruise Line has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here