Earnings results for Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Analyst Opinion on Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oil States International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.15%. The high price target for OIS is $14.00 and the low price target for OIS is $5.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International does not currently pay a dividend. Oil States International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

In the past three months, Oil States International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of Oil States International is held by insiders. 79.73% of the stock of Oil States International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS



Earnings for Oil States International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.99) to ($0.56) per share. The P/E ratio of Oil States International is -0.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Oil States International is -0.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Oil States International has a P/B Ratio of 0.32. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

