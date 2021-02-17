Earnings results for Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.49.

Oncorus last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 11th, 2020. The reported ($11.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $10.47. Oncorus has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Oncorus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oncorus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 85.82%. The high price target for ONCR is $40.00 and the low price target for ONCR is $22.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus does not currently pay a dividend. Oncorus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR)

In the past three months, Oncorus insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR



Earnings for Oncorus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.69) to ($2.73) per share.

