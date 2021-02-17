Earnings results for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Opko Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OPKO Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.67%. The high price target for OPK is $10.00 and the low price target for OPK is $4.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health does not currently pay a dividend. OPKO Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

In the past three months, OPKO Health insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,200,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 40.90% of the stock of OPKO Health is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 28.51% of the stock of OPKO Health is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK



Earnings for OPKO Health are expected to grow by 500.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.06 per share. The P/E ratio of OPKO Health is -31.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OPKO Health is -31.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OPKO Health has a PEG Ratio of 5.84. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. OPKO Health has a P/B Ratio of 2.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

