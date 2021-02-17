Earnings results for Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Analyst Opinion on Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Orange in the last 12 months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.98%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Orange does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Orange is 62.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Orange will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.72% next year. This indicates that Orange will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

In the past three months, Orange insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.76% of the stock of Orange is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Orange (NYSE:ORAN



Earnings for Orange are expected to grow by 11.82% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Orange is 10.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.01. The P/E ratio of Orange is 10.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 77.13. Orange has a PEG Ratio of 1.82. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Orange has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

