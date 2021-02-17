Earnings results for OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Analyst Opinion on OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OraSure Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.94%. The high price target for OSUR is $22.00 and the low price target for OSUR is $14.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OraSure Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings.

Dividend Strength: OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. OraSure Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

In the past three months, OraSure Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of OraSure Technologies is held by insiders. 98.13% of the stock of OraSure Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR



Earnings for OraSure Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.17) to $0.90 per share. The P/E ratio of OraSure Technologies is -61.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OraSure Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 2.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

