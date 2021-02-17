Earnings results for Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.41.

Analyst Opinion on Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oyster Point Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 118.86%. The high price target for OYST is $60.00 and the low price target for OYST is $50.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Oyster Point Pharma has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. Oyster Point Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

In the past three months, Oyster Point Pharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 36.90% of the stock of Oyster Point Pharma is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 70.16% of the stock of Oyster Point Pharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST



Earnings for Oyster Point Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.53) to ($3.48) per share. The P/E ratio of Oyster Point Pharma is -7.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Oyster Point Pharma is -7.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Oyster Point Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 3.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

