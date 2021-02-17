Earnings results for Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Palatin Technologies last announced its earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of ($0.29) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Palatin Technologies has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year. Palatin Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021. Palatin Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 17th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Palatin Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 73.91%. The high price target for PTN is $2.00 and the low price target for PTN is $2.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Palatin Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

In the past three months, Palatin Technologies insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $22,140.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of Palatin Technologies is held by insiders. Only 11.74% of the stock of Palatin Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN



Earnings for Palatin Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to ($0.07) per share. The P/E ratio of Palatin Technologies is -12.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Palatin Technologies is -12.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Palatin Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

