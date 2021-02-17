Earnings results for PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PDF Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.48%. The high price target for PDFS is $25.00 and the low price target for PDFS is $25.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PDF Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, PDF Solutions has a forecasted upside of 13.5% from its current price of $22.03. PDF Solutions has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. PDF Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

In the past three months, PDF Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $183,800.00 in company stock. Only 13.80% of the stock of PDF Solutions is held by insiders. 67.47% of the stock of PDF Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS



Earnings for PDF Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to ($0.02) per share. The P/E ratio of PDF Solutions is -88.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PDF Solutions is -88.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PDF Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 3.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here