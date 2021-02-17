Earnings results for PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S does not currently pay a dividend. PETROLEO BRASIL/S does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, PETROLEO BRASIL/S insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of PETROLEO BRASIL/S is held by insiders. Only 4.47% of the stock of PETROLEO BRASIL/S is held by institutions.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

