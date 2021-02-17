Earnings results for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.21%. The high price target for PBR is $13.00 and the low price target for PBR is $7.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a dividend yield of 0.85%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 7.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.64% next year. This indicates that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

In the past three months, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.26% of the stock of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR



Earnings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.47) to $0.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 9.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 9.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 27.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

