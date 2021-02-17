Earnings results for PPL (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

Analyst Opinion on PPL (NYSE:PPL)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PPL in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.97, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.41%. The high price target for PPL is $54.00 and the low price target for PPL is $26.50. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

PPL has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.97, PPL has a forecasted upside of 28.4% from its current price of $28.01. PPL has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: PPL (NYSE:PPL)

PPL is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.93%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. PPL has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of PPL is 67.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, PPL will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.80% in the coming year. This indicates that PPL may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PPL (NYSE:PPL)

In the past three months, PPL insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $996,674.00 in company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of PPL is held by insiders. 67.15% of the stock of PPL is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PPL (NYSE:PPL



Earnings for PPL are expected to decrease by -9.50% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $2.19 per share. The P/E ratio of PPL is 13.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of PPL is 13.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 35.19. PPL has a P/B Ratio of 1.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here