Earnings results for Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Analyst Opinion on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pretium Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 57.16%. The high price target for PVG is $28.00 and the low price target for PVG is $9.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Pretium Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

In the past three months, Pretium Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 58.21% of the stock of Pretium Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG



Earnings for Pretium Resources are expected to grow by 66.67% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $1.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Pretium Resources is 22.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Pretium Resources is 22.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.14. Pretium Resources has a P/B Ratio of 2.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

