Earnings results for QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Analyst Opinion on QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for QuickLogic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.77%. The high price target for QUIK is $9.00 and the low price target for QUIK is $3.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

QuickLogic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, QuickLogic has a forecasted downside of 14.8% from its current price of $7.04. QuickLogic has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic does not currently pay a dividend. QuickLogic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

In the past three months, QuickLogic insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $21,288.00 in company stock. Only 2.87% of the stock of QuickLogic is held by insiders. Only 26.10% of the stock of QuickLogic is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK



Earnings for QuickLogic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.12) to ($0.50) per share. The P/E ratio of QuickLogic is -5.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of QuickLogic is -5.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. QuickLogic has a P/B Ratio of 4.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here