Earnings results for Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $9.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

Analyst Opinion on Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quidel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $250.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.91%. The high price target for QDEL is $363.00 and the low price target for QDEL is $90.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Quidel has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $250.60, Quidel has a forecasted upside of 12.9% from its current price of $221.94. Quidel has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel does not currently pay a dividend. Quidel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

In the past three months, Quidel insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,114,750.00 in company stock. Only 14.10% of the stock of Quidel is held by insiders. 84.04% of the stock of Quidel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL



Earnings for Quidel are expected to grow by 103.72% in the coming year, from $18.55 to $37.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Quidel is 26.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of Quidel is 26.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 38.41. Quidel has a PEG Ratio of 0.21. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Quidel has a P/B Ratio of 16.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

