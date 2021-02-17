Earnings results for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Analyst Opinion on R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for R1 RCM in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.47%. The high price target for RCM is $35.00 and the low price target for RCM is $22.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

R1 RCM has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.60, R1 RCM has a forecasted downside of 6.5% from its current price of $30.58. R1 RCM has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM does not currently pay a dividend. R1 RCM does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

In the past three months, R1 RCM insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 59.40% of the stock of R1 RCM is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 81.16% of the stock of R1 RCM is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM



Earnings for R1 RCM are expected to grow by 160.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.65 per share. The P/E ratio of R1 RCM is 339.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of R1 RCM is 339.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.33. R1 RCM has a PEG Ratio of 4.00. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. R1 RCM has a P/B Ratio of 191.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

