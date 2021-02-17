Earnings results for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23.

Rackspace Technology last announced its earnings results on November 10th, 2020. The reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. Its revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Rackspace Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Rackspace Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, February 18th, 2021. Rackspace Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rackspace Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.98%. The high price target for RXT is $44.00 and the low price target for RXT is $24.00. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Rackspace Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

In the past three months, Rackspace Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,839,969.00 in company stock. 78.32% of the stock of Rackspace Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT



Earnings for Rackspace Technology are expected to grow by 35.44% in the coming year, from $0.79 to $1.07 per share.

