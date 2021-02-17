Earnings results for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.44.

Analyst Opinion on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $107.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.81%. The high price target for RS is $123.00 and the low price target for RS is $88.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $107.33, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a forecasted downside of 15.8% from its current price of $127.49. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum pays a meaningful dividend of 1.99%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Reliance Steel & Aluminum does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Reliance Steel & Aluminum is 24.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Reliance Steel & Aluminum will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.45% next year. This indicates that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS)

In the past three months, Reliance Steel & Aluminum insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,549,960.00 in company stock. Only 3.43% of the stock of Reliance Steel & Aluminum is held by insiders. 78.37% of the stock of Reliance Steel & Aluminum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS



Earnings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum are expected to grow by 9.97% in the coming year, from $7.72 to $8.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Reliance Steel & Aluminum is 20.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of Reliance Steel & Aluminum is 20.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 44.50. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a PEG Ratio of 1.73. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

