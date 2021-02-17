Earnings results for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/18/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37.

Revolution Medicines last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company earned $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. Revolution Medicines has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Revolution Medicines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Revolution Medicines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.18%. The high price target for RVMD is $54.00 and the low price target for RVMD is $39.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Revolution Medicines has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.75, Revolution Medicines has a forecasted downside of 2.2% from its current price of $47.79. Revolution Medicines has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines does not currently pay a dividend. Revolution Medicines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

In the past three months, Revolution Medicines insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,543,970.00 in company stock. 85.81% of the stock of Revolution Medicines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD



Earnings for Revolution Medicines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.81) to ($1.80) per share.

