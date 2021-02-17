Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

By
mastockdipradhe
-
0
36
Stock candle stick chart with two trend line channels showing triangle price pattern, also with moving average lines, slow stochastic, macd and rsi indicators. Selected focus.

Earnings results for Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Analyst Opinion on Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rexnord in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.86%. The high price target for RXN is $50.00 and the low price target for RXN is $28.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rexnord has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.20, Rexnord has a forecasted downside of 10.9% from its current price of $45.10. Rexnord has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord has a dividend yield of 0.77%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Rexnord has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Rexnord is 15.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Rexnord will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.24% next year. This indicates that Rexnord will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

In the past three months, Rexnord insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Rexnord is held by insiders. 99.23% of the stock of Rexnord is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN

Earnings for Rexnord are expected to grow by 11.93% in the coming year, from $1.76 to $1.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Rexnord is 35.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of Rexnord is 35.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 44.50. Rexnord has a PEG Ratio of 2.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Rexnord has a P/B Ratio of 4.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR