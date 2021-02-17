Earnings results for Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.3599999999999999.

Analyst Opinion on Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ribbon Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.10%. The high price target for RBBN is $10.00 and the low price target for RBBN is $6.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ribbon Communications has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Ribbon Communications has a forecasted downside of 24.1% from its current price of $10.54. Ribbon Communications has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Ribbon Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

In the past three months, Ribbon Communications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $59,706.00 in company stock. Only 1.03% of the stock of Ribbon Communications is held by insiders. 65.29% of the stock of Ribbon Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN



Earnings for Ribbon Communications are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.30) to $0.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Ribbon Communications is -6.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ribbon Communications has a P/B Ratio of 2.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

