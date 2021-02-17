Earnings results for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Analyst Opinion on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.96%. The high price target for RBA is $80.00 and the low price target for RBA is $42.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.11, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.43, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a forecasted upside of 7.0% from its current price of $57.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a dividend yield of 1.52%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is 66.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.78% next year. This indicates that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

In the past three months, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $474,394.00 in company stock. Only 0.83% of the stock of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is held by insiders. 80.25% of the stock of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA



Earnings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers are expected to grow by 16.18% in the coming year, from $1.73 to $2.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is 36.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.49. The P/E ratio of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is 36.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 33.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a PEG Ratio of 4.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a P/B Ratio of 6.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

