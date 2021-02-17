Earnings results for Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1400000000000001.

Analyst Opinion on Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rogers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $177.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.53%. The high price target for ROG is $215.00 and the low price target for ROG is $140.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rogers has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $177.50, Rogers has a forecasted downside of 1.5% from its current price of $180.25. Rogers has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers does not currently pay a dividend. Rogers does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

In the past three months, Rogers insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,086,335.00 in company stock. Only 1.09% of the stock of Rogers is held by insiders. 94.49% of the stock of Rogers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Rogers (NYSE:ROG



Earnings for Rogers are expected to grow by 37.83% in the coming year, from $4.89 to $6.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Rogers is 581.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.51. The P/E ratio of Rogers is 581.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 76.93. Rogers has a P/B Ratio of 3.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

