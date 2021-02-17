Earnings results for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/18/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Roku in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $301.35, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 35.84%. The high price target for ROKU is $500.00 and the low price target for ROKU is $105.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku does not currently pay a dividend. Roku does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

In the past three months, Roku insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $304,766,120.00 in company stock. Only 22.70% of the stock of Roku is held by insiders. 64.15% of the stock of Roku is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU



Earnings for Roku are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.78) to ($0.48) per share. The P/E ratio of Roku is -559.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Roku is -559.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Roku has a P/B Ratio of 80.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

